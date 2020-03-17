Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Stock Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,241,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 936,425 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $45,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. Scotiabank cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Howard Weil cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

NYSE:AQN opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

