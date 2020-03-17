AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,500 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Badger Meter by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 968.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,930.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BMI. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Badger Meter stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $70.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

