AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $850,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 834.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

