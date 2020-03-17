AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after acquiring an additional 765,113 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,660,000 after acquiring an additional 70,547 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,360,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,611,000 after acquiring an additional 191,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.