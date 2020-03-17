AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $606,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.32.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 430.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.51 and a 200-day moving average of $152.41. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $90.49 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

