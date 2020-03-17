AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $628,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 11,661 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,614,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Best Buy by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 582,665 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,158,000 after purchasing an additional 345,895 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 206,676 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $18,147,000 after buying an additional 50,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average is $77.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.65.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.