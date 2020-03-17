AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 31,315 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,315 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

