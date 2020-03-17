AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 65,594 Shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,594 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Constellium by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $6,265,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Constellium by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Constellium by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Constellium during the third quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. Benchmark started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE CSTM opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96. Constellium NV has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellium NV will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

