AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $635,000 Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of RPT Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

RPT Realty stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPT shares. Compass Point upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

