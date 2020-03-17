AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,042 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 59,900.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

