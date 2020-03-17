AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 132,570 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $169,146,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Comcast by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,030,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $451,092,000 after buying an additional 3,073,195 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 3,907.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,822,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $126,917,000 after buying an additional 2,751,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after buying an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1,106.4% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 2,331,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 2,138,346 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.