AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De Acquires 50 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $14,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $274.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.74. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $260.29 and a 52-week high of $426.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). The business had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. AMERCO’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King raised AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,260,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.