America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

ATAX opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.50. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 47.78% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATAX. TheStreet cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

