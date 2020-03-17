American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APEI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Public Education from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $334.95 million, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

