Analysts Set US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Target Price at $45.20

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USCR. BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens downgraded US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Sidoti cut their price target on US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other US Concrete news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $96,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,413.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Lundin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,104 shares in the company, valued at $962,388. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $857,539 and sold 750 shares worth $29,860. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,478,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 1,143.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.29. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Concrete will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

