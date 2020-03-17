ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 91,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 284,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.18 per share, with a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,587.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

