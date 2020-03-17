ARC Resources (ARX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ARC Resources (TSE: ARX):

3/16/2020 – ARC Resources was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$6.50.

3/16/2020 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$6.00.

3/16/2020 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$7.50.

3/13/2020 – ARC Resources was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – ARC Resources was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$11.00.

3/12/2020 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$6.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

2/13/2020 – ARC Resources was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2020 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$10.00.

2/7/2020 – ARC Resources was given a new C$9.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.60. ARC Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$2.81 and a 52 week high of C$9.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

