Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of ARES opened at $27.41 on Friday. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ares Management by 239.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 107,332 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ares Management by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ares Management by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,697,000 after purchasing an additional 99,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

