Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Director Thomas A. Bradley Purchases 5,000 Shares

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,974.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARGO stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $78.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Several research firms have commented on ARGO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

