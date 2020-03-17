Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Director James C. Cherry Acquires 19,000 Shares

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Director James C. Cherry purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $196,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,919.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $721.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AHH. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,801 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 100.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 61,664 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.