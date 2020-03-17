Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) CEO Michel Vermette Acquires 89,581 Shares of Stock

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) CEO Michel Vermette acquired 89,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $166,620.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $209,921.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AFI opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 39,799 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFI. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

