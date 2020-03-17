At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Major Shareholder Clifford Sosin Purchases 670,310 Shares of Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 670,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,124,882.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. At Home Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $216.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOME shares. TheStreet cut shares of At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair cut shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in At Home Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in At Home Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in At Home Group by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 101,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

