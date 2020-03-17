Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Athene stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Athene by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 8,332.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.