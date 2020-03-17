Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc A. Beilinson Acquires 800 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc A. Beilinson purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $17,928.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ATH opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,598,000 after acquiring an additional 267,076 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Athene by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,206,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Athene by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Athene by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 71,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter worth $74,638,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

