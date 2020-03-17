Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.40 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Power from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of AT opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. Atlantic Power has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $216.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other Atlantic Power news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Atlantic Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,331.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,420 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 209.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 508,223 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 769,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 397,666 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,857,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 248,090 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 125,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

