Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,583 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Everbridge by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Everbridge by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $107.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 0.56. Everbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $116.21.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVBG. ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $321,143.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,324.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $203,231.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,894. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.