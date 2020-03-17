Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,731 First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 81,630 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 497,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,255,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 118,835 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

FHN opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

