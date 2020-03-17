Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,760 Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,103,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,070,000 after purchasing an additional 248,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,772,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 73,338 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436,475 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

HST opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

