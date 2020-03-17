Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 6,431 Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Nutanix by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nutanix by 694.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Nutanix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,265,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nutanix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Nutanix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $3,676,693.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,192.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from to and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. The company had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

