Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 16,397 American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,131,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 93,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $452.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $220,652.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $39,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,886.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

