Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 21,112 Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,049,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 1,352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 347,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 70,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of BRF in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

