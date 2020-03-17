Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 22,680 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,514 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 807,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 102,357 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 688,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 637,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 559,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 111,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.