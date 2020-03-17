Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 8,571 Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNSR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.

