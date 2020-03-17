Atria Investments LLC Takes $176,000 Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

NYSE:BDN opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

