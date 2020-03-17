Atria Investments LLC Takes $192,000 Position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,272 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Santander SA has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander SA will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

