Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,568 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,439,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,766,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,426,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after buying an additional 269,352 shares during the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,654,000. Finally, HMI Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 768,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,503,000 after buying an additional 169,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $148.08 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.28.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

