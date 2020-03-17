Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Major Shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc Purchases 14,000 Shares of Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ronin Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Ronin Capital, Llc bought 20,621 shares of Aware stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $52,583.55.

AWRE opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Aware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

