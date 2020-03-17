B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Andrew Moore Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Andrew Moore acquired 6,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $541.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

