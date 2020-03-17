Bank of Montreal Can Has $645,000 Stock Position in Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Nexa Resources worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 50.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 16.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

NEXA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

NEXA stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $506.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. Nexa Resources SA has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $585.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.00 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources SA will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 147.22%.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

