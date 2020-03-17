Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 1,065.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 143,434 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $301.93 million, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 2.28. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

