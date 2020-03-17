Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 28.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 136.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 31.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 61.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTX opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

MTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

