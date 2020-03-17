Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 6,606 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

ACHC stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

