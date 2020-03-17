Bank of Montreal Can Sells 32,795 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,795 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in GrubHub by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRUB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

In other news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $73,251.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,848.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $160,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,776.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,425 shares of company stock worth $1,916,894. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GRUB stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.42 and a beta of 1.14. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

