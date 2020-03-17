Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS: BAMXF) recently:

3/14/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

3/4/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

2/28/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

2/4/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/23/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/22/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

BAMXF stock opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.41. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

