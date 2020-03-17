Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $34.12 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,020 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 93,250 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 10.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,030.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $113.78 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.69 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

