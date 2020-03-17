BidaskClub Lowers Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) to Hold

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INVA. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

INVA opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.96. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 80.29, a quick ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 60.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 42.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 100,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 63.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 70,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

