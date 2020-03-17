Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Blackbaud by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

BLKB stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.64.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

