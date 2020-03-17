Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) Insider Alastair Symington Purchases 3,073 Shares

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) insider Alastair Symington purchased 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$65.07 ($46.15) per share, with a total value of A$199,960.11 ($141,815.68).

Alastair Symington also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackmores alerts:

On Thursday, January 16th, Alastair Symington 35,622 shares of Blackmores stock.

BKL stock opened at A$72.80 ($51.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 33.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$81.36. Blackmores Limited has a 52 week low of A$59.84 ($42.44) and a 52 week high of A$100.25 ($71.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.05.

About Blackmores

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; everyday health; and eye health.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackmores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackmores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.