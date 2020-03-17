BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Lowered to $510.00 at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $600.00 to $510.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $521.00.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $357.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.20. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $354.01 and a 12 month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 30.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,818,000 after buying an additional 138,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 89,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

