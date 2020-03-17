Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.83. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

